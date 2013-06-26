FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX says in talks with Glencore, Trafigura, others
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 26, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX says in talks with Glencore, Trafigura, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian iron-ore mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA is in talks with commodities giant Glencore Xtrata Plc and Dutch transportation and logistics company Trafigura Beheer BV about a potential sale of stock in MMX by its controlling shareholder, Eike Batista’s EBX group, MMX said in a securities filing on Wednesday. MMX also said it is in talks with other “players” in the market about a share sale and other issues. Talks have not led to any agreement or signed document, MMX added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.