STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX says in talks with Glencore, Trafigura, others

Brazilian iron-ore mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA is in talks with commodities giant Glencore Xtrata Plc and Dutch transportation and logistics company Trafigura Beheer BV about a potential sale of stock in MMX by its controlling shareholder, Eike Batista’s EBX group, MMX said in a securities filing on Wednesday. MMX also said it is in talks with other “players” in the market about a share sale and other issues. Talks have not led to any agreement or signed document, MMX added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)