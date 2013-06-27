FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs upgrades Brazil's Gerdau ADRs to 'buy'
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs upgrades Brazil's Gerdau ADRs to 'buy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc analyst Marcelo Aguiar raised the recommendation on shares of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA to “buy,” saying recent declines in the stock are probably overdone. Aguiar and his team also increased the price target for the shares traded in São Paulo to 17.80 reais and for the American depositary receipts to $8.10.

The company is expected to increase prices for some steel products in Brazil during the third quarter and the first quarter of next year on the back of a weaker currency and higher international prices for the commodity, Aguiar said in a client note.

“Gerdau has high exposure and operating leverage to a U.S. nonresidential recovery and acceleration in U.S. and Brazil infrastructure spending, which our global industrials team expects for 2014-15,” the note said.

