STXNEWS LATAM-Batista offers LLX Acu shares to guarantee Itau loans
July 3, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Batista offers LLX Acu shares to guarantee Itau loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Centennial Asset Participações Açu, an investment holding company controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, put aside shares of port complex LLX Açu Operações Portuárias as collateral to honor a series of loans obtained through investment bank Itau BBA, a unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, according to a statement released late Tuesday.

Centennial holds 30 percent of LLX Açu, with the remainder controlled by logistics company LLX Logistica SA, according to LLX’s website. A press representative from LLX Logistica was not able to name the value of the deal and said the operation was “100 percent from the controlling shareholder.” The press officer said that the operation would not have an impact on LLX Logistica, without elaborating further.

