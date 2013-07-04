FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Abril Educação to pay $58 mln for latest buyout
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Abril Educação to pay $58 mln for latest buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Abril Educação SA, a Brazilian learning systems company, will buy Centro Educacional Sigma for 130 million reais ($57.5 million), the latest in a wave of buyouts sweeping the country’s education sector. The deal will add about 5,100 pupils to Abril’s student population, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this year Abril sold 586 million reais of new shares to finance the acquisition of language school Wise Up. Rivals Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA also announced plans to merge in an all-stock deal triggering further consolidation in the industry.

$1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.