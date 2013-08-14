FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Loan-financed car sales in Brazil rise 11 pct in July, Cetip says
August 14, 2013

STXNEWS LATAM-Loan-financed car sales in Brazil rise 11 pct in July, Cetip says

Sales of automobiles, motorcycles and trucks financed through loans in Brazil rose 11 percent in July from the prior month, according to a study by Cetip SA Mercados Organizados published on Wednesday. Cetip’s Sistema Nacional de Gravames, the company’s auto loans lien platform, said 594,000 vehicles were sold with some type of financing in the country last month.

The average amount of financing for an auto purchase rose to 24,900 reais ($10,800) in July, compared with 24,100 reais a year earlier. The data is widely followed by analysts to assess the performance of the auto lending market as well as Cetip’s operational performance in its financing segment.

