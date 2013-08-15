FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Slim's Star One to invest $400 mln in new satellite
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Slim's Star One to invest $400 mln in new satellite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian satellite operator Star One, part of the Embratel unit of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecommunications empire, plans to invest $400 million in its next satellite, the Star One D1, Embratel said on Thursday. The satellite will enter orbit in the first quarter of 2016, making it the ninth launched by Star One, the largest satellite operator in Latin America.

The Star One D1, to be built by the Palo Alto-based Space Systems Loral, will provide internet and data streaming to governments and corporate clients from Brazil to Mexico.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
