FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Former Brazil's Oi CEO Valim may run retailer Via Varejo
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Former Brazil's Oi CEO Valim may run retailer Via Varejo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The board of Brazilian home appliance retailer Via Varejo SA nominated Francisco Valim as its pick for chief executive of the company, according to a securities filing on Friday. Valim is formerly a CEO of Grupo Oi SA, a Brazilian telecommunications company.

The board will decide on the nomination on Aug. 23, the filing added. The company is preparing to sell shares in an offering scheduled for this third quarter of this year, sources recently told International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication specialized in capital markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.