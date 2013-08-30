FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Anhanguera, Kroton added to Bovespa index preview
August 30, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Anhanguera, Kroton added to Bovespa index preview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Education firms Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA were listed in the final preview of modifications to Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa stock index, exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Friday.

Listing the shares in the preview increases the likelihood they will be added to the official index for the period between Sept. 2 of this year and Jan. 3, 2014.

With the addition, the index will comprise 73 stocks from 67 companies, BM&FBovespa said.

The weighting of troubled oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped to 4.263 percent of the index in the preview, down from 5.061 percent in the current portfolio.

