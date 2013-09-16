FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand falls in August, Serasa says
September 16, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand falls in August, Serasa says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian companies cut demand for loans by 4.2 percent in August, reversing a 9.7 percent jump in the prior month, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday. Faster inflation, a weak economic recovery and rising interest rates might have been the main reasons behind a decline in borrowing among farms, factories and services companies, the firm added.

Compared with August 2012, demand for corporate credit was down 6.2 percent, Serasa said. In the year through August, demand for corporate loans shrank 4 percent from a year earlier.

