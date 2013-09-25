FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Bermuda court rules for liquidation of Brazil's Laep
September 25, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Bermuda court rules for liquidation of Brazil's Laep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bermuda’s Supreme Court ruled for the liquidation of Brazilian private-equity firm Laep Investments Ltd, in response to a reuqest by an investment fund, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. Laep, which is based in Bermuda but mostly operated from its offices in São Paulo, has been under strain in recent years after some of its main investments - including milk producer LBR Lácteos do Brasil SA and high-end luxury retailer Daslú - failed to produce the expected returns.

According to the filing, GLG fund executives Michael Morrison and Charles Tresh will take over control of Laep and soon name their representatives in Brazil.

