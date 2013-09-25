FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil regulator says Vivo's control of TIM Brasil 'not welcome'
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 6:44 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil regulator says Vivo's control of TIM Brasil 'not welcome'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Telefonica Brasil SA’s control of smaller rival TIM Participações SA could concentrate too much pricing and market power in one player and “is not welcome,” Marcelo Bechara, a board member at Brazilian telecommunications industry regulator Anatel, said on Wednesday. Spain’s Telefonica SA - Telefonica Brasil’s parent company, - agreed to boost its stake in Telecom Italia SpA in a $1.2 billion deal, in a plan that may lead to the sale of TIM, Telecom Italia’s mobile phone carrier in Brazil.

Both Telefonica and Telecom Italia are rivals in Brazil in the cellphone and Internet data markets. Telefonica’s Vivo brand is Brazil’s largest carrier, followed by TIM’s TIM Brasil.

According to Bechara, who spoke in Brasilia, Anatel has not been notified of the accord between Telefonica and Telecom Italia, though said that a potential combination of Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participações “wouldn’t do good to the local market.” His remarks echoed those of Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo, who on Tuesday warned that authorities would work to block a merger between both companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
