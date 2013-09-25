FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX confirms $12 mln interest payment on bond
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX confirms $12 mln interest payment on bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, paid on a Friday deadline about $12 million in interest to holders of the company’s bond maturing in 2015, a spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday. The Rio de Janeiro-based company faces another payment on the $500 million debt this December.

Prices on the 9.25 percent bond closed at a near-record low 76.5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, on concern sister company and oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA will run out of cash within weeks and fail to pay OSX for the use of a vessel. The vessel guarantees the OSX bond. If OGX defaults on $3.6 billion of debt, OSX creditors might be forced to seize the vessel to recoup their money.

OGX, also controlled by Batista, a former billionaire whose fortune has almost been wiped out by a crisis of confidence in his companies, has denied repeatedly that it plans to restructure its debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.