FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX confirms $12 mln interest payment on bond

OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, paid on a Friday deadline about $12 million in interest to holders of the company’s bond maturing in 2015, a spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday. The Rio de Janeiro-based company faces another payment on the $500 million debt this December.

Prices on the 9.25 percent bond closed at a near-record low 76.5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, on concern sister company and oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA will run out of cash within weeks and fail to pay OSX for the use of a vessel. The vessel guarantees the OSX bond. If OGX defaults on $3.6 billion of debt, OSX creditors might be forced to seize the vessel to recoup their money.

OGX, also controlled by Batista, a former billionaire whose fortune has almost been wiped out by a crisis of confidence in his companies, has denied repeatedly that it plans to restructure its debt.