STXNEWS LATAM-Minerva says BRF beef buy to be last Brazil acquisition
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taking control of processed foods maker BRF’s beef division will be the last acquisition in Brazil for beef producer Minerva SA as it focuses on growing in Uruguay and Paraguay, CEO Fernando Galletti said on a Monday conference call.

Shares of Minerva, which will get new beef processing assets in areas of Brazil where it does not have a presence, rose 6 percent while shares of BRF, also the world’s largest chicken exporter, rose 0.19 percent on Monday.

The deal was announced on Friday. (Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)

