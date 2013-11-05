FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-OGX shareholders to debate name change, share structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shareholders of OGX Petróleo e Gas SA, the oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, will debate a name change, a consolidation of its share structure and a ratification of its recent filing for bankruptcy court protection, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company, which on Oct. 30 filed for protection from creditors in a Rio de Janeiro court, said in a statement to stock market regulators said the measures will be considered at an extraordinary shareholders meeting to be held Nov. 19.

OGX’s court petition, seeking relief from 11.2 billion reais in debt, was the largest ever corporate bankruptcy filing in Latin America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
