FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Lupatech approves debt restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Lupatech approves debt restructuring plan

Paulo Prada

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lupatech SA, a Brazilian offshore oil industry products and services provider, in a securities filing Tuesday said its board has approved a debt-for-equity swap designed to help it push past a series of missed payments to creditors.

Lupatech said it would renegotiate some of its debt with lenders and that holders of perpetual bonds and debentures would be offered an option of swapping 85 percent of their debt for new equity.

The company, based in Caxias do Sul, is one of several Brazilian oil and gas companies, including OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and HRT Participações em Petróleo SA, whose share prices have dropped in the last year after missing profit and production targets.

On Oct. 10 Lupatech failed to make a $6.79 million payment on $275 million of outstanding perpetual bonds. Lupatech also missed payments in April and July and the company has missed payments on local debt in reais.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.