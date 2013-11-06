STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's OSX confirms refinancing from banks

OSX Brasil SA, the struggling shipbuilder controlled by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, confirmed on Wednesday a much-needed lifeline from banks that agreed to refinance a 461 million reais ($201.3 million) loan.

State-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil SA, the lender that provided a guarantee to make the loan feasible, agreed to roll over the credit line for an additional 12 months, according to a security filing.

On Oct. 15, OSX extended a similar loan with state development bank BNDES guaranteed by Banco Votorantim SA by an additional 30 days.

OSX shares jumped on Tuesday, when sources told Reuters that the company had rolled over the debt.