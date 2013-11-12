FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-OGX, Batista take put option dispute to independent panel
November 12, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-OGX, Batista take put option dispute to independent panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA and its biggest shareholder, Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, will aim to resolve a dispute over the use of a put option through an independent panel of jurists, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Under the put option, Batista must buy the stock in the company, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30, at 6.30 reais a share. OGX stock currently trades at 0.14 reais per share.

Batista has repeatedly objected to OGX’s requests that he exercise the option. A decision on the dispute should require 60 days, the filing said.

