FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BTG says take profits on Brazil's CSN as risks persist
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-BTG says take profits on Brazil's CSN as risks persist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Grupo BTG Pactual analysts led by Edmo Chagas recommended investors take profits on shares in Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA as risks persist from logistics and mining projects at Brazil’s No. 2 flat steel producer. The company, which posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday, continued to burn cash, and its debt rose on a sequential basis, Chagas said on a client note distributed late on Sunday. He estimated that CSN, as the company is known, burned 900 million reais ($383 million) of cash in the quarter and added that the robust results were the outcome of lower-than-expected costs and expenses, rather than better top-line trends. In addition, CSN’s steel business improved much less than that of its peers, the note said.

CSN’s stock is up more than 100 percent since this year’s low in July, due to expectations of strong quarterly results and the lower probability that the company may buy the Brazilian assets of ThyssenKrupp AG. Optimism that iron ore venture Namisa would merge into CSN’s Casa de Pedra ore unit is already priced in, “leaving room for profit-taking after third-quarter results,” Chagas said in the note, adding that he recommends investors add exposure to Brazil steel stocks via Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.