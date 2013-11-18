FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's EBX to refund Eneva for BTG services
November 18, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's EBX to refund Eneva for BTG services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian energy company Eneva SA, formerly part of troubled tycoon Eike Batista’s EBX group, will receive repayment for part of the 50 million reais ($21.9 million) it paid to investment bank BTG Pactual Group for financial consulting services, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, Batista, through EBX, will pay Eneva 10 million reais and forgive 5 million reais in debt.

The agreement will also free Eneva of any future payment obligations to BTG, the filing said.

