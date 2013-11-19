STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand rises in Oct -Serasa

Brazilian companies increased their demand for loans by 5.0 percent in October from September, ending two months of declines, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.

Demand for working capital increased in the period as companies looked to boost inventories ahead of the year-end holiday season, Serasa said.

Compared with October 2012, demand for corporate credit rose 14.2 percent. In the year through October, corporate credit fell 1.4 percent compared with the same period last year.