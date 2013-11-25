FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Unidas asks regulator for IPO delay until February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian automobile rental and sales company Unidas SA asked Brazil’s securities regulator, the CVM, to suspend its planned initial public sale or offering (IPO) of stock until Feb. 14, according to a filing on the CVM Web site. The company gave no reason for the request. In September, Unidas put off its plans for the sale on the expectation that demand for its IPO would improve, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news service. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
