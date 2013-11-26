FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil court suspends vote on Vale tax case
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil court suspends vote on Vale tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s federal appeals court suspended its voting on the validity of an approximately 30 billion-real ($13 billion) disputed tax assessment on mining company Vale SA’s overseas operations on Tuesday. The ruling, on which members of the Superior Justice Tribunal had begun to vote, was suspended after a member of the panel asked for more information from the Rio de Janeiro-based company and Brazil’s tax authority. When the ruling was suspended, two of the five judges on the panel had voted, one in favor of Vale, the other in favor of the tax authority. A third judge declared himself ineligible to vote. Voting could resume on Dec. 3 at the earliest, the court said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.