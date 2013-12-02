FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BB Seguridade to pay back-tax bill
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BB Seguridade to pay back-tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance holding company controlled by state-run Banco do Brasil SA, agreed to pay 780.3 million reais ($332 million) in back taxes, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Of the total, 184.6 million reais will be paid by the Mapfre Vida division, 524.3 million reais by Mapfre Seguros Gerais, and 71.4 million reais by the BB Corretora division.

The company said the total was less than the provisions it had made for the payment, which will result in a positive impact on earnings. It did not specify which quarters would be affected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
