FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil exchange previews changes to Bovespa index
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil exchange previews changes to Bovespa index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa announced its first preview of modifications to the benchmark Bovespa stock index for the first four months of 2014 on Monday.

Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA , education firm Estácio Participações SA, homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA, health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA and toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA were added to the index preview.

Listing the shares in the preview increases the likelihood that they will be added to the official index for January through April of 2014.

Shares of online retailer B2W, agribusiness firm Vanguarda Agro SA and electric utility Cteep were removed from the index preview, as well as common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.