Itaú BBA, the investment-banking unit of Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco SA, has hired Alberto Múlas Alonso as the chief executive of its Mexican wholesale lending unit, it said on Monday in a statement. Mulas, a former banker for JPMorgan Chase & Co and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Inc, has been working as a consultant for Itaú BBA in recent months, though his Cresce Consultores advisory firm.