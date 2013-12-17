FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES to lend $1.84 bln for Guarulhos, Brasilia airports
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES to lend $1.84 bln for Guarulhos, Brasilia airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s state development bank BNDES agreed on Tuesday to lend a combined 4.27 billion reais ($1.84 billion) to the consortia in charge of building and operating two airports in São Paulo and Brasilia, with proceeds being used to refinance maturing debts, according to a statement.

BNDES, the country’s largest source of long-term funding for companies, will lend 3.48 billion erais of that total to the group handling the airport of Guarulhos, located in the metropolitan area of São Paulo. The Guarulhos airport is Brazil’s busiest. About 797 million reais will go to the group managing the Brasilia airport, the statement added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.