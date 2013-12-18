STXNEWS LATAM-Deutsche Bank taps Ricciardi to head Latam transaction banking

Deutsche Bank AG, Europe’s No. 1 investment bank by revenue, on Wednesday named Maria Cristina Ricciardi as head of global transaction banking for Latin America, seeking to grow in a segment where businesses are booming from Mexico to Chile. Ricciardi, known in Brazilian financial circles as “Kika,” has had an experience of more than 25 years covering the area and has worked for Citigroup Inc in the New York-based bank’s global subsidiaries group in Brazil, the Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Ricciardi will also head trade finance and cash management corporates from Deutsche Bank’s São Paulo office. According to the statement, she will report to Susan Skerritt, Deutsche Bank’s head of GTB for the Americas, and Shahrokh Moinian, head of Deutsche Bank’s trade finance and cash management corporates for the Americas.

On a regional basis, she will also report to Bernardo Parnes, chief executive of Deutsche Bank’s Latin America unit.