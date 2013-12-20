FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX still negotiating with bondholders
December 20, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX still negotiating with bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA remains in negotiations with bondholders over an interest payment on senior secured bonds that came due on Friday and were sold to finance its OSX 3 oil production ship, the company said in a securities filing.

Once the deadline has passed, the company has 30 more days to make the payment before being declared in default.

On Wednesday Reuters reported that OSX Brasil expected a deal in the coming days to delay payment on the bonds, which will help it move ahead with a restructuring plan.

