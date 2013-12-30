FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BONDNEWS LATAM-Barclays says OGX creditors should make DIP loan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 30, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

BONDNEWS LATAM-Barclays says OGX creditors should make DIP loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Owners of the $3.8 billion in bonds sold by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s Oleo e Gas Participações SA, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, should take part in their share of a planned $215-million, debtor-in-posession (DIP) loan for the bankrupt company, Barclays said in a report on Monday.

Bond holders, who are not part of the majority group that approved a restructuring plan last week, will only have to pay about 1.62 cents per bond to take part in the financing, an amount that should allow them to take a stake in the company that will be worth more than their defaulted debt, the report says. Barclays, though, did not recommend buying more bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.