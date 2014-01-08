FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil 2013 dividend yields fell to 5-yr low -report
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil 2013 dividend yields fell to 5-yr low -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dividend yields in Brazil, a measure that shows how much a company pays in dividends annually relative to its stock price, fell last year to the lowest since 2008, according to a Wednesday report by São Paulo-based financial research firm Economatica.

Last year, the median dividend yield for shares traded in the São Paulo Stock Exchange fell to 1.69 percent from 2.07 percent in 2012, Economatica said. The level is the lowest since 2008, when high stock prices and a decline in payouts because of the global financial crisis drove the ratio to 1.34 percent.

Declining dividend yield readings could reduce the allure of Brazilian shares, now that the U.S. and other stock markets are recovering from years of lackluster performance, analysts said. According to Economatica, median dividend yields for the U.S. stock market ended last year at 1.46 percent, the highest in at least a decade.

