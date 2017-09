Jan 15 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander, has approved the offering of 6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) worth of notes to be issued on international capital markets, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.

The bank said it intends to use the proceeds to boost its tier 1 and tier 2 capital requirements. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)