Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said new home launches rose to 1.6 billion reais ($678.05 million) during the fourth quarter, a 8.7 percent increase from a year earlier.

In a securities filing, the company said sales during the period totaled 1.3 billion reais, 45 percent more than the fourth quarter of 2012. ($1 = 2.3597 Brazilian reals)