STXNEWS LATAM-Bounced checks in Brazil fall slightly in 2013 -Serasa
January 23, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Bounced checks in Brazil fall slightly in 2013 -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The number of bounced checks in Brazil fell to 2.0 percent of total checks in circulation in 2013, down from 2.02 percent in 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

Part of the decline was due to historically low unemployment rates in Brazil over the course of the year and efforts among local consumers to pay off existing debts, Serasa said in a report.

In the month of December, bounced checks fell to 1.91 percent of total checks from 2.0 percent in November and 2.04 percent in the year-earlier period, the report added.

