FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Pace of Brazil corporate defaults slowed in 2013-Serasa
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Pace of Brazil corporate defaults slowed in 2013-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Corporate delinquencies in Brazil, ranging from defaults on bank loans to unpaid credit card and utility bills, grew 2.5 percent in 2013, compared with a 10.4 percent increase in 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

The pullback was due primarily to a fall in consumer delinquency rates, but was limited by the impact of higher interest rates and a weaker local currency last year. Delinquencies by small-, mid- and large-sized firms fell 1.9 percent in December from November, Serasa said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.