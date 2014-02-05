FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's CVM fine-tunes corporate disclosure rules
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 5, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's CVM fine-tunes corporate disclosure rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s securities watchdog CVM has put an end to a longstanding requirement for listed companies to publish all relevant market information in newspapers with nationwide circulation, as part of efforts to reduce disclosure-related costs for small- and mid-sized enterprises. In a statement published on Wednesday, CVM said companies will be allowed to choose between traditional press and the Internet to unveil market sensitive information, securities filings and other data.

If companies opt for the Internet, all relevant information will have to be published on a sole news website, apart from making that same information available in both the company’s and the CVM’s websites.

“CVM expects these changes to facilitate and speed up the disclosure of relevant market facts as well as to help reduce costs related to market disclosure of publicly-listed companies,” the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.