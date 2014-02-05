STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's CVM fine-tunes corporate disclosure rules

Brazil’s securities watchdog CVM has put an end to a longstanding requirement for listed companies to publish all relevant market information in newspapers with nationwide circulation, as part of efforts to reduce disclosure-related costs for small- and mid-sized enterprises. In a statement published on Wednesday, CVM said companies will be allowed to choose between traditional press and the Internet to unveil market sensitive information, securities filings and other data.

If companies opt for the Internet, all relevant information will have to be published on a sole news website, apart from making that same information available in both the company’s and the CVM’s websites.

“CVM expects these changes to facilitate and speed up the disclosure of relevant market facts as well as to help reduce costs related to market disclosure of publicly-listed companies,” the statement said.