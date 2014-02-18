FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Renova Energia files for $479 mln share offer
February 18, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Renova Energia files for $479 mln share offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Renova Energia SA is seeking to raise 1.15 billion reais ($479 million) from investors in a share offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. Shareholders of the renewable energy producer led by private equity funds InfraBrasil Fundo de Investimento em Participações and FIP Caixa Ambiental, will offer an undetermined number of shares in Renova that could be increased by 15 percent depending on demand for the issue, the filing said.

The request was filed with Anbima, the group representing investment banking firms in Brazil, a step prior to filing a formal request for an offering with Brazil’s securities regulator CVM.

Renova hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to manage the deal, alongside the investment banking units of Banco Santander SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co, the filing said.

No initial public offering or follow-on sale has been filed with the CVM so far this year, something unheard of since at least 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday, fleet outsourcing company Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA scrapped a plan to sell shares in an initial public offering.

