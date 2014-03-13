FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Microsoft, Espírito Santo set up Brazil fund for start-ups
March 13, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Microsoft, Espírito Santo set up Brazil fund for start-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The venture capital units of Microsoft Corp and Portugal’s Espírito Santo Investment Bank launched a fund to promote investments in Brazilian start-ups, according to a statement on Thursday. Other partners in the fund, named as Brasil Aceleradora de Start-ups FIP, include Qualcomm Inc’s venture capital investment unit, and AgeRio. The fund expects to raise up to 300 million reais ($127 million) from investors and focus on research and development in education, oil and gas, aerospace, sports, farming and environmental issues, the statement noted.

