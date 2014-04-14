STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's JBS says no decision yet on IPO of food unit

JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has yet to decide whether listing its food processing unit JBS Foods, according to a securities filing on Monday. Last week, Exame magazine reported that JBS had hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Grupo BTG Pactual SA and another two banks to handle the initial public offering of JBS Foods. None of the companies mentioned in the article, including JBS, commented on the report.

In the filing, JBS Investor Relations Director Jeremiah O‘Callaghan said that any decision on the matter will be informed immediately to investors.