FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil buyout industry group ABVCAP taps Carlyle's Borges as president
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil buyout industry group ABVCAP taps Carlyle's Borges as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Associação Brasileira de Private Equity & Venture Capital, the Brazilian group representing the buyout industry, elected on Monday dealmaker Fernando Borges as new president for a three-year term. Borges, currently a managing director and co-head of private equity at the Carlyle Group LP, replaces Clovis Meurer as head of the association, known as ABVCAP.

Speaking in Rio de Janeiro, where ABVCAP is hosting its annual summit, Borges said “the perspective for the industry to participate in the country is promising as we believe in the resumption of economic growth, a recovery in capital markets activity and the strength of Brazil’s productive sector.”

Meurer will remain as a senior vice president of ABVCAP, along with Luiz Eugenio Figueiredo, the executives said. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.