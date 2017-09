Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Tuesday it had concluded a transaction to sell 20 percent of its VLI SA general rail and port cargo unit to Tokyo-based trading company Mitsui Co for 1.51 billion reais ($508 million).

Vale also concluded the sale of 15.9 percent of VLI to Brazil’s FGTS workers’ compensation and retirement fund for 1.2 billion reais. Both deals were announced on Sept. 18.