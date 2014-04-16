FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Cielo to launch e-commerce venture
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Cielo to launch e-commerce venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA, two of Brazil’s largest commercial lenders, and card payment processor Cielo SA agreed to create a new payment settlement system for e-commerce transactions, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The venture, known as Stelo SA, will provide so-called digital wallet services by which it expects to help consumers make their on-line purchases using credit and debit cards as well as prepaid vouchers, the filing said.

Stelo will soon begin testing its platform with 200,000 clients and expects to be operating fully during the second half of the year, the statement said.

Banco do Brasil and Bradesco are key shareholders in Cielo, Brazil’s largest card payment processor. Both banks have worked in a series of ventures seeking to tap Brazil’s $400 billion card payment processing industry through their joint investment holding company Cia Brasileira de Soluções e Serviços SA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.