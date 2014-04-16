FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand drops in March -Serasa
April 16, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loan demand drops in March -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies fell 5.3 percent in March from February, mostly due to fewer working days in the month as a result of the Carnival holiday, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.

The drop was centered on small and mid-sized businesses, while large businesses sought 10.3 percent more credit in the month as they looked to ramp up output before a likely drop in productivity during soccer’s World Cup, to be held in June and July.

Demand for credit fell 1.2 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, Serasa said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
