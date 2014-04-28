FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil car sales up 30 pct in April so far -industry
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil car sales up 30 pct in April so far -industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sales of new vehicles in Brazil have climbed about 30 percent so far this month from the same period of March, the president of national carmakers group Anfavea told journalists on Monday.

Anfavea president Luiz Moan added that he was meeting with government representatives to discuss measures to revive auto exports to Argentina.

Plunging sales to Argentina and weak domestic demand have rattled Brazil’s auto industry, which is a key manufacturing base for global carmakers such as Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Anfavea will report official April output and sales data on May 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
