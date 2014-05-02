FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual may buy Banco Pan insurance unit, Estado says
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual may buy Banco Pan insurance unit, Estado says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal and investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA are considering the acquisition of consumer finance company Banco Pan’s insurance unit, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Should the deal be confirmed, an additional capital investment in the insurer of 500 million reais to 1 billion reais may be necessary. The cost of acquiring the unit may run from 600 million to 700 million reais, another source said.

The media office of BTG Pactual did not have an immediate comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.