STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil banking group unveils timetable for banks during World Cup
June 9, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil banking group unveils timetable for banks during World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Febraban, the group representing the banking industry in Brazil, said commercial lenders will keep their branches open during normal business hours during the World Cup, except during the days when Brazil’s national team will play. In a statement released on Monday, Febraban said banks will open between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT and 1530 GMT) during Brazil game days. Banks will remain closed during days that city halls in host cities declare as holidays, the statement added.

Host cities are Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Cuiabá, Brasília, Salvador, Recife, Natal, Fortaleza and Manaus. (Editing by Jan Paschal)

