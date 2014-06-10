FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's bankrupt OSX names new chief executive
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 10, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's bankrupt OSX names new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The board of Brazilian shipbuilder and ship leaser OSX Brasil SA elected Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky chief executive officer, the bankrupt company, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a statement on Tuesday. Ranevsky will replace Eucherio Lerner Rodrigues who will step down but retain his seat on the board of directors. OSX, part of Batista’s EBX group, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Rio de Janeiro-based OSX is the principal creditor of sister EBX oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the former OGX Petroleo e Gas, whose creditors approved a restructuring of about 12 billion reais ($5.39 billion) of debt last week.

$1 = 2.2271 Brazilian reais

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.