STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's bankrupt OSX names new chief executive

The board of Brazilian shipbuilder and ship leaser OSX Brasil SA elected Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky chief executive officer, the bankrupt company, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a statement on Tuesday. Ranevsky will replace Eucherio Lerner Rodrigues who will step down but retain his seat on the board of directors. OSX, part of Batista’s EBX group, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Rio de Janeiro-based OSX is the principal creditor of sister EBX oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the former OGX Petroleo e Gas, whose creditors approved a restructuring of about 12 billion reais ($5.39 billion) of debt last week.

$1 = 2.2271 Brazilian reais