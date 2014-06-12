FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's Globoaves considers sale of global debt, source says

Grupo Globoaves, a Brazilian genetics and biotechnology company focused on the poultry industry, hired BCP Securities, Grupo BTG Pactual and Banco Santander SA to arrange a series of investor meetings in the United States, Europe, and Latin America ahead of a potential dollar-denominated global bond offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Meetings are scheduled to start on June 16 in Santiago, and will take a number of executives to New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Zurich and Geneva, London and Boston, said the source, who declined to be identified because the deal is in the works.

The company is rated “B” by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings. Efforts to reach the company for comment wqere unsuccessful.