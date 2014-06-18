FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Board of Brazil's Gol approves tender for debt due in 2017, 2023
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Board of Brazil's Gol approves tender for debt due in 2017, 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The board of directors of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA approved unanimously on Wednesday an offer to repurchase two issuances of global bonds by two subsidiaries, as part of a plan to reduce debt.

In a securities filing, São Paulo-based Gol will offer to buy back all of the U.S. dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017 issued by Gol Finance Ltd and the debt maturing in 2023 sold by Gol LuxCo SA.

In another decision, Gol also approved the amendment of terms of the private placement of local notes, known in Brazil as debentures, issued by the VRG Linhas Aéreas SA subsidiary. Without detailing the changes or terms of the deal, the board authorized the stretching out of maturities and the modification of the expected remuneration for the debentures, according to the filing. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.