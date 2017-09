Banco Santander Brasil appraised the value of Brazilian homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes SA at a range of 1.29 reais to 1.42 reais per share, below the 1.60 reais per share offered by the company’s controlling shareholder to take the company private.

According to a securities filing released late Wednesday, controlling shareholder Brookfield Brasil Participacoes SA will go ahead with the buyout offer, announced in February.