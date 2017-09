Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA said on Monday that $2.45 billion raised from the sale of dollar-denominated, perpetual subordinated bonds were considered eligible to satisfy the bank’s Tier 1 capital requirements under the central bank’s guidelines to meet Basel III regulations.

Tier 1, or core equity, is a gauge of a bank’s capital. The transaction will help add 66 basis points to the bank’s regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio, the lender said in a securities filing.